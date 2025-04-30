Tragic End: The Case of Ashraf and Mob Justice
Ashraf, from Wayanad, was killed in an alleged mob lynching in Mangaluru after reportedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a cricket match. He suffered fatal injuries from an assault near a local temple, and police are investigating the incident, having arrested 20 people so far.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 08:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A grim incident of alleged mob lynching claimed the life of Ashraf, a resident of Wayanad, Kerala, according to police reports.
The tragic event reportedly unfolded after Ashraf allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at a cricket match in Kudupu village near Mangaluru. He was beaten with sticks, sustaining injuries fatal enough to cause his death at a hospital.
Law enforcement authorities have detained 20 individuals as they continue to probe further into the case, seeking justice for Ashraf and understanding the full extent of the tragic affair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement