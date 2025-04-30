Left Menu

Tragic End: The Case of Ashraf and Mob Justice

Ashraf, from Wayanad, was killed in an alleged mob lynching in Mangaluru after reportedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a cricket match. He suffered fatal injuries from an assault near a local temple, and police are investigating the incident, having arrested 20 people so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 08:54 IST
Tragic End: The Case of Ashraf and Mob Justice
Ashraf
  • Country:
  • India

A grim incident of alleged mob lynching claimed the life of Ashraf, a resident of Wayanad, Kerala, according to police reports.

The tragic event reportedly unfolded after Ashraf allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at a cricket match in Kudupu village near Mangaluru. He was beaten with sticks, sustaining injuries fatal enough to cause his death at a hospital.

Law enforcement authorities have detained 20 individuals as they continue to probe further into the case, seeking justice for Ashraf and understanding the full extent of the tragic affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025