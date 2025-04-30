Tragic End: The Case of Ashraf and Mob Justice

A grim incident of alleged mob lynching claimed the life of Ashraf, a resident of Wayanad, Kerala, according to police reports.

The tragic event reportedly unfolded after Ashraf allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at a cricket match in Kudupu village near Mangaluru. He was beaten with sticks, sustaining injuries fatal enough to cause his death at a hospital.

Law enforcement authorities have detained 20 individuals as they continue to probe further into the case, seeking justice for Ashraf and understanding the full extent of the tragic affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)