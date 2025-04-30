Left Menu

Tragic Escape: Youth Dies in Alleged Custodial Incident in Delhi

A 19-year-old youth died, and another was injured after jumping from a moving police vehicle in Delhi, prompting a judicial inquiry. The incident occurred during their transport to a lock-up after an arrest in an ongoing theft investigation. Family protests have heightened tensions with police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Delhi, a 19-year-old youth has died while another sustained injuries after allegedly leaping from a moving police vehicle. The incident has sparked a judicial inquiry as well as protests from the victims’ families, who accuse the police of custodial foul play.

The incident unfolded near the Vasant Kunj North police station during the transit of two arrested individuals, aged 19 and 28, who were detained on Tuesday in connection to arms and vehicle theft. Police officials claim the men attempted to escape as the vehicle neared the lock-up.

As the police vehicle took a turn near the station, both suspects allegedly jumped out, resulting in one fatality and minor injuries to the other. The event has attracted significant public attention, with family members blocking roads and demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

