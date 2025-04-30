Left Menu

Trailblazing Women Power: Governance Transformation in Lahaul and Spiti

In an unprecedented move in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, women now hold all key political and administrative offices. Led by deputy commissioner Kiran Bhadana, the district showcases women leadership across governance, promising significant socio-economic changes and improved representation for women's issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh has become a beacon of women empowerment with women occupying all significant governance roles. The forward-thinking decision sees IAS officer Kiran Bhadana as the district's first female deputy commissioner, ushering in a new era for the remote tribal region.

Significantly, all top governance roles in the district are now held by women, including actor-politician Kangana Ranaut as the local MP and Anuradha Rana as the MLA. Other key positions are held by Ilma Afroz as superintendent of police and Akansha Sharma as sub-divisional magistrate, among others.

This strategy aims to enhance women's representation and address vital community issues, boosting confidence for women in the area. With Lahaul and Spiti gaining year-round connectivity through the Atal Tunnel, the region's accessibility and socio-economic prospects are brighter than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

