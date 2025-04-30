Delhi High Court Dismisses Challenge to Chirag Paswan's Election

The Delhi High Court has rejected a challenge to the election of Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), from the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Presiding over the case, Justice Amit Bansal ruled that the Delhi High Court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate an election petition filed for a poll conducted in Bihar. The dismissal was based on territorial jurisdiction constraints, allowing the petitioner to pursue other legal avenues.

The petition, filed by a sexual assault survivor, accused Paswan and his associates of criminal antecedents and alleged non-disclosure in his election nomination, which could contravene Section 125A of the Representation Of People Act. However, the Election Commission's counsel argued the petition wasn't admissible in Delhi under the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)