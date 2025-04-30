Left Menu

Social Media Sparks Communal Discord After Schoolboy Incident

A video showing a mob forcing a schoolboy to disrespect a Pakistani flag in Aligarh has led to a police investigation. The Samajwadi Party condemned the act as an attempt to incite communal discord after a recent terror attack. Three individuals have been booked as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video spread on social media that allegedly shows a mob compelling a schoolboy to urinate on a Pakistani flag has prompted police action in Aligarh. The video, perceived as an attempt to stir communal tensions, comes after a recent deadly terrorist attack.

The Aligarh district branch of the Samajwadi Party criticized the incident, describing it as an orchestrated effort to ignite communal strife. The complaint by the schoolboy's family indicates that he was returning from school when he was accosted by a mob who forced him to disrespect the flag.

An FIR was lodged, implicating three individuals in the incident. A high-ranking police official confirmed that an investigation is underway, promising strict measures against those involved. The Samajwadi Party's Manoj Yadav warned of similar incidents occurring elsewhere and pressed for decisive action to uphold peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

