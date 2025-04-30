Social Media Sparks Communal Discord After Schoolboy Incident

A video spread on social media that allegedly shows a mob compelling a schoolboy to urinate on a Pakistani flag has prompted police action in Aligarh. The video, perceived as an attempt to stir communal tensions, comes after a recent deadly terrorist attack.

The Aligarh district branch of the Samajwadi Party criticized the incident, describing it as an orchestrated effort to ignite communal strife. The complaint by the schoolboy's family indicates that he was returning from school when he was accosted by a mob who forced him to disrespect the flag.

An FIR was lodged, implicating three individuals in the incident. A high-ranking police official confirmed that an investigation is underway, promising strict measures against those involved. The Samajwadi Party's Manoj Yadav warned of similar incidents occurring elsewhere and pressed for decisive action to uphold peace.

