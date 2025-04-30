Left Menu

Israel's Preemptive Strike: Tensions Rise Over Druze Safety in Syria

Israel's military launched a warning strike at extremists in Syria's Sahnaya to protect Druze minorities amid rising sectarian violence. The Israeli government warns Syria against harming the Druze community. Syria's interior ministry claims no attack occurred, highlighting tensions between Israel and Sunni Islamists near its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:39 IST
Israel's Preemptive Strike: Tensions Rise Over Druze Safety in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

In a defensive maneuver, the Israeli military executed a warning strike targeting extremists in the Syrian town of Sahnaya, aimed at safeguarding members of the Druze minority. This strategic move was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside Defence Minister Israel Katz, amid escalating sectarian tensions.

The announcement follows the outbreak of violent sectarian confrontations between Druze and Sunni Muslims in areas near Damascus. With Sunni Islamists gaining influence in Damascus since December, Israel perceives them as a burgeoning threat and asserts its commitment to protecting the Druze, a minority faith group related to Islam, found in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

Labeling the action a "warning operation," Israel conveyed a strong message to the Syrian regime, demanding measures to prevent harm to the Druze community. However, a Syrian interior ministry spokesman from Sahnaya claimed unawareness of any such Israeli attack, underscoring the ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025