Israel's Preemptive Strike: Tensions Rise Over Druze Safety in Syria

In a defensive maneuver, the Israeli military executed a warning strike targeting extremists in the Syrian town of Sahnaya, aimed at safeguarding members of the Druze minority. This strategic move was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside Defence Minister Israel Katz, amid escalating sectarian tensions.

The announcement follows the outbreak of violent sectarian confrontations between Druze and Sunni Muslims in areas near Damascus. With Sunni Islamists gaining influence in Damascus since December, Israel perceives them as a burgeoning threat and asserts its commitment to protecting the Druze, a minority faith group related to Islam, found in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

Labeling the action a "warning operation," Israel conveyed a strong message to the Syrian regime, demanding measures to prevent harm to the Druze community. However, a Syrian interior ministry spokesman from Sahnaya claimed unawareness of any such Israeli attack, underscoring the ongoing regional tensions.

