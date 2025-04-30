Left Menu

Manipur's Pursuit for Peace: Ethnic Strife Commemoration

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed Manipur's security situation amid ethnic tensions. This comes as the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities plan programs to mark the second anniversary of the 2023 ethnic violence. Over 250 lives have been lost, and the state assembly remains under suspended animation after the Chief Minister resigned.

Imphal | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:58 IST
Manipur is grappling with efforts to restore peace as Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a meeting to review the law and order situation. The initiative coincides with upcoming events by Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities to observe two years since ethnic violence erupted.

The security meeting, led by Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, included top officials from the police and armed forces. They discussed ensuring stability as community organizations plan observances for May 3, marking ethnic violence remembrance.

Ethnic violence in 2023 resulted in significant casualties and displaced thousands. This led to President's rule after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, with the state assembly in suspended animation.

