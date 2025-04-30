An explosion at an Iranian port has caused significant devastation, killing at least 70 people and injuring more than 1,000. The port, reportedly receiving chemical components for ballistic missiles, is linked to Bonyad Mostazafan, a foundation under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's oversight.

The foundation is currently under American sanctions, accused of enriching Khamenei's office and supporting Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard is known for overseeing Tehran's missile arsenal and pursuing operations abroad targeting the regime's adversaries. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, although speculations suggest it involved a highly explosive cargo.

Bonyads like Mostazafan wield vast economic power in Iran. Established post-1979 Islamic Revolution, they manage seized assets from the previous regime and minorities. Despite its massive influence, Mostazafan operates outside government oversight, raising its controversial financial actions and ties with the Guard. New US sanctions further pressure the foundation, adding to the complex geopolitical landscape.

