Congress Welcomes Inclusion of Caste Enumeration in Census

The Indian government has taken a step towards addressing long-standing demands by announcing the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. The Congress party, a major proponent of this initiative, welcomed the news, terming the decision as 'better late than never.'

The government also criticized opposition parties for previously utilizing the issue of caste surveys as a 'political tool,' despite states like Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka having already conducted their own caste surveys. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the party's persistent advocacy for a caste census, referencing a resolution passed in Ahmedabad on social justice in April 2025.

This move is seen as a push towards reinforcing social justice, with Congress emphasizing the need for a central law for SC/ST sub plans and the implementation of OBC, SC, and ST reservations in private educational institutions. The party insists that a comprehensive caste census is fundamental to strengthening the social justice framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)