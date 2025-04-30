Left Menu

Historic Move: India to Include Caste Census in Next National Survey

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census. This move, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to promote social justice and equality, empowering economically and socially disadvantaged groups.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced a landmark decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census exercise. This decision reflects a strong commitment to achieving social equality and upholding the rights of all societal sections, stated Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The announcement came after the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Modi, approved the measure, which Shah said would empower economically and socially backward classes. He criticized the Congress and its allies for blocking such initiatives for years and using the topic as a political ploy when in opposition.

While announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the census will be conducted transparently, contrasting with previous efforts by some states. Vaishnaw accused opposition parties of mishandling the caste survey, using it merely as a political instrument, causing societal doubts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

