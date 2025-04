Erdogan's Firm Stance: Dismissing Decentralization in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has firmly dismissed demands by Syrian Kurdish groups for decentralizing the Syrian government. These proposals, he declared, are mere dreams and have no place in Syria. At a recent meeting, rival Syrian Kurdish parties, including the dominant Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), agreed on a political vision advocating for decentralization, a stance rejected by Syria's Islamist leaders.

Erdogan, during a flight from Rome, stated, "The issue of a federal structure is nothing more than a raw dream. It has no place in the reality of Syria." He warned against decisions that might destabilize the region and emphasized maintaining a unified Syria, especially given Turkey's shared border with Syria, stretching 911 km.

Turkey considers the U.S.-backed SDF a terrorist organization, despite its agreement with Damascus to merge governing and security forces. Erdogan criticized Israeli strikes in Syria, viewing them as provocations, and called for continued positive relations with U.S. President Donald Trump to find compromises on differing Syrian policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)