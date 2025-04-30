The Astrakhan region, a vital agricultural area in Russia, is seeking governmental approval to relax restrictions on migrant labor to protect the country's food security, according to a report by RBC.

The restrictions were introduced following an Islamist attack in 2023, causing a labor shortage that affected agricultural output and lowered the national unemployment rate to 2.3% in 2024.

While the government has not yet formally approved easing these restrictions, the move is seen as crucial by regional authorities to prevent essential shortages in agricultural produce like tomatoes and watermelons.

