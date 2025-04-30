Left Menu

U.S. Gains Preferential Access in Ukraine Resources Deal

A draft deal set to be signed provides the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian natural resources. A joint U.S.-Ukrainian fund for reconstruction will collect 50% of profits and royalties from new permits. The draft excludes U.S. control over fund spending and Ukraine's gas infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:25 IST
U.S. Gains Preferential Access in Ukraine Resources Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United States is poised to secure preferential access to Ukrainian natural resources through a draft deal anticipated to be signed. While the agreement entails strategic benefits for the U.S., it notably does not grant automatic ownership over Ukraine's mineral wealth or its critical gas infrastructure.

Central to the draft is the establishment of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian fund aimed at reconstruction. This fund is slated to absorb 50% of the profits and royalties that would typically belong to the Ukrainian state from new natural resource permits. However, specific details on how the fund's revenues will be allocated, or the decision-making process over expenditures, remain unspecified.

While preferential access to new permits and investment opportunities in Ukraine's natural resources is granted, the draft ensures that existing deals and gas infrastructure are not included under the U.S. purview. Earlier discussions hinted at U.S. control over fund revenue allocation, though such provisions are conspicuously absent in the current draft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025