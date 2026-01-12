Left Menu

India and Germany Forge New Path for Hydrogen Integration in Gas Infrastructure

India's PNGRB and Germany's DVGW sign a MoU to enhance cooperation on hydrogen integration into natural gas systems. The agreement, strengthened by Indian and German diplomatic support, focuses on hydrogen blending, regulation, and technical exchange, aiming for a hydrogen-ready future in line with India's Green Hydrogen Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:44 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) of India and DVGW, Germany's association for gas and water, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaboration on hydrogen integration into existing natural gas infrastructure. This agreement aims to pave the way for a systematic transition towards hydrogen energy, which is recognized as a significant component of sustainable energy strategies.

The document, punctuated by the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, outlines key technical initiatives. These include standards adaptation for local conditions, hydrogen readiness assessments, and the creation of a certification database supported by comprehensive field testing and simulation tools for hydrogen-natural gas blends.

The framework further includes technical exchanges on crucial aspects like odorisation, leak detection, and safety methodologies, alongside the potential sharing of anonymized data. PNGRB is proactively working to ensure that the nation's natural gas infrastructure is equipped for a hydrogen-inclusive future, aligning with objectives outlined in the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

