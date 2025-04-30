Left Menu

Historic Move: Caste Enumeration to Feature in Upcoming Census

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a 'sensitive decision to correct historical mistakes.' He criticized opposition parties for their inconsistent stance on the issue, emphasizing the move as pivotal for social justice and inclusive policy-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has lauded the government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census, describing it as a 'sensitive decision to correct historical mistakes.' This move, he suggests, marks a significant step towards social justice and inclusive policy-making, aiming to address long-standing inequalities in India.

The government's announcement has faced criticism from opposition parties, particularly Congress, which has historically demanded a nationwide caste census. Some states, including Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka, had previously conducted their own surveys. Pradhan accuses these parties of using caste data as political leverage rather than integrating it systematically into national policy.

Pradhan's statements underscore a pivotal shift in the Modi government's approach, highlighting the inclusion of all societal segments in policy discussions. This decision, he believes, aligns with the government's agenda of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas,' promoting unity, equality, and progress across diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

