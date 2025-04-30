Left Menu

UN Envoy Raises Alarm Over Syria's Fragile Situation

The UN Special Envoy to Syria expresses deep concern over escalating violence, particularly in Damascus suburbs and Homs. Alarm grows over civilian and security personnel casualties, with fears of further escalation in Syria's fragile situation.

The United Nations Special Envoy to Syria has issued a statement expressing deep concern over the rising violence gripping the country, particularly in the suburbs of the capital Damascus and in the city of Homs.

Envoy Geir Pedersen highlighted the alarming reports of civilian casualties, as well as those among security personnel.

The UN warns of the potential for further escalation in this already extremely fragile situation, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint to prevent further violence.

