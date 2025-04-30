Caste Census: A Landmark Victory for Social Justice in Tamil Nadu

The Centre's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census marks a significant win for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Stalin insisted on a legally binding caste census conducted by the Union government and claimed this move affirms his long-held position.

While the AIADMK welcomed the announcement, crediting it to Union Minister Amit Shah and the BJP government, DMK's ally, Congress, attributed the move to pressure from Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)