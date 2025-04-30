Left Menu

Caste Census: A Landmark Victory for Social Justice in Tamil Nadu

The inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census is hailed as a victory for Tamil Nadu's DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin. Despite opposition claims, the DMK persisted in demanding a Union-conducted legally binding caste census, emphasizing its importance for objective policymaking and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:13 IST
Caste Census: A Landmark Victory for Social Justice in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census marks a significant win for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Stalin insisted on a legally binding caste census conducted by the Union government and claimed this move affirms his long-held position.

While the AIADMK welcomed the announcement, crediting it to Union Minister Amit Shah and the BJP government, DMK's ally, Congress, attributed the move to pressure from Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025