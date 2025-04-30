Caste Census: A Landmark Victory for Social Justice in Tamil Nadu
The inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census is hailed as a victory for Tamil Nadu's DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin. Despite opposition claims, the DMK persisted in demanding a Union-conducted legally binding caste census, emphasizing its importance for objective policymaking and social justice.
The Centre's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census marks a significant win for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Stalin insisted on a legally binding caste census conducted by the Union government and claimed this move affirms his long-held position.
While the AIADMK welcomed the announcement, crediting it to Union Minister Amit Shah and the BJP government, DMK's ally, Congress, attributed the move to pressure from Rahul Gandhi.
