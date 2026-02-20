AIADMK-BJP Alliance Predicted to Secure Third Place in Tamil Nadu Polls

In a bold prediction, Congress MP Manickam Tagore announced that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is poised to secure only third place in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, capturing merely 18-20% of the vote share.

According to Tagore, this alliance, struggling in voter support, will be overshadowed by other parties due to mounting public dissatisfaction. Even BJP members considering candidacy may step back, fearing defeat at the polls.

While addressing his future in politics, Tagore affirmed his previous decision to refrain from contesting again from the Virudhunagar constituency, emphasizing his commitment to advocating for its people's welfare in the Parliament.