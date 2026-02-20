Left Menu

AIADMK-BJP Alliance Predicted to Secure Third Place in Tamil Nadu Polls

Congress MP Manickam Tagore predicts the AIADMK-BJP alliance will secure only third place in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Citing a survey, Tagore claims the alliance will receive just 18-20% of votes. He also reiterates his decision not to contest again from Virudhunagar constituency while supporting its welfare in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivakasi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold prediction, Congress MP Manickam Tagore announced that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is poised to secure only third place in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, capturing merely 18-20% of the vote share.

According to Tagore, this alliance, struggling in voter support, will be overshadowed by other parties due to mounting public dissatisfaction. Even BJP members considering candidacy may step back, fearing defeat at the polls.

While addressing his future in politics, Tagore affirmed his previous decision to refrain from contesting again from the Virudhunagar constituency, emphasizing his commitment to advocating for its people's welfare in the Parliament.

