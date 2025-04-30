Greek Authorities Nab Spy in Military Espionage Plot

In a significant security breach, Greek authorities have apprehended a 58-year-old man accused of photographing and videotaping sensitive military material on behalf of another individual. The arrest is the result of a collaborative investigation by the National Intelligence Service and the Crime Prosecution and Investigation Sub-Directorate of Alexandroupolis.

According to police reports, the suspect was carrying out espionage activities under the direction of a person with a known criminal history. Officials revealed that encrypted applications were used to transmit the information to the other party, raising concerns over the suspect's operational sophistication.

Authorities are delving into potential connections between the case and Russian intelligence networks. However, details remain undisclosed as the investigation continues, with officials providing information only under conditions of anonymity.

(With inputs from agencies.)