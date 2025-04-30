Left Menu

Greek Authorities Nab Spy in Military Espionage Plot

Greek authorities have arrested a 58-year-old man for photographing and videotaping military material. He was allegedly working for a person with a criminal background, and authorities are investigating potential links to Russian intelligence. The operation was a joint effort by the National Intelligence Service and local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a significant security breach, Greek authorities have apprehended a 58-year-old man accused of photographing and videotaping sensitive military material on behalf of another individual. The arrest is the result of a collaborative investigation by the National Intelligence Service and the Crime Prosecution and Investigation Sub-Directorate of Alexandroupolis.

According to police reports, the suspect was carrying out espionage activities under the direction of a person with a known criminal history. Officials revealed that encrypted applications were used to transmit the information to the other party, raising concerns over the suspect's operational sophistication.

Authorities are delving into potential connections between the case and Russian intelligence networks. However, details remain undisclosed as the investigation continues, with officials providing information only under conditions of anonymity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

