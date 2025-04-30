Negligence Blamed for Simhachalam Temple Wall Collapse Tragedy

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticized the government for what he termed as 'negligence and recklessness' following the tragic collapse of a wall at the Simhachalam Temple on Wednesday, which led to the deaths of seven people.

Reddy demanded that each victim's family receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore, matching the compensation given in the 2020 LG Polymers gas leak. He lambasted the hurried construction of the wall, which he claimed was inadequately built without Reinforced Cement Concrete.

Reddy further alleged that such incidents are part of a disturbing pattern of negligence under N Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, citing previous tragedies like the Tirupati temple stampede and Godavari Pushkaralu disaster. He criticized the formation of committees whose reports remain inaccessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)