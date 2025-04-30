Six Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh: A Win for 'Lon Varratu' Initiative

In a significant development, six Naxalites, three of whom had rewards for their capture, surrendered to authorities in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. The surrender was confirmed by a police official in the region.

The individuals, which included one woman, approached senior police and CRPF officers, expressing their disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, described as 'hollow.' Additional Superintendent of Police Smruthik Rajnala noted that growing internal differences among the Naxalites played a role in their decision.

Influenced by the police and the government's 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation drive, the cadres have received assistance of Rs 50,000 each, with plans for further rehabilitation under the state's policies. This development builds on the success of the 'Lon Varratu' campaign, with 967 Naxalites surrendered since 2020 in Dantewada alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)