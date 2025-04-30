Left Menu

Six Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh: A Win for 'Lon Varratu' Initiative

Six Naxalites, including three with rewards on their heads, have surrendered in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Influenced by the police's 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation initiative and the state's policy, they turned themselves in due to dissatisfaction with the Maoist ideology. This marks another success in the ongoing campaign against violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:40 IST
Six Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh: A Win for 'Lon Varratu' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, six Naxalites, three of whom had rewards for their capture, surrendered to authorities in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. The surrender was confirmed by a police official in the region.

The individuals, which included one woman, approached senior police and CRPF officers, expressing their disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, described as 'hollow.' Additional Superintendent of Police Smruthik Rajnala noted that growing internal differences among the Naxalites played a role in their decision.

Influenced by the police and the government's 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation drive, the cadres have received assistance of Rs 50,000 each, with plans for further rehabilitation under the state's policies. This development builds on the success of the 'Lon Varratu' campaign, with 967 Naxalites surrendered since 2020 in Dantewada alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025