Left Menu

Caste Census Inclusion: A Historic Political Shift

The Centre's recent decision to include caste enumeration in the next census is hailed by opposition parties as a victory for their long-standing demand. Leaders stress timely implementation and increased reservation, with calls for transparency and adequate funding. The move sparks discussions on social justice and electoral impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:14 IST
Caste Census Inclusion: A Historic Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Centre announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a decision that has been celebrated by opposition parties who have long demanded this change.

They argue this represents a significant political shift, compelling the BJP to align with the majority's demand. Opposition leaders are now urging for a timeline and funding to ensure implementation.

Notably, opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav have emphasized the need for increased reservations and transparency, while expressing cautious optimism about the government's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025