Caste Census Inclusion: A Historic Political Shift
The Centre's recent decision to include caste enumeration in the next census is hailed by opposition parties as a victory for their long-standing demand. Leaders stress timely implementation and increased reservation, with calls for transparency and adequate funding. The move sparks discussions on social justice and electoral impacts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Centre announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a decision that has been celebrated by opposition parties who have long demanded this change.
They argue this represents a significant political shift, compelling the BJP to align with the majority's demand. Opposition leaders are now urging for a timeline and funding to ensure implementation.
Notably, opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav have emphasized the need for increased reservations and transparency, while expressing cautious optimism about the government's intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
