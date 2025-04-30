Left Menu

Central Government's Historic Move for Social Harmony with Caste Census

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav endorses the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. He criticizes Congress for playing politics on the issue, while praising the move as a step towards uplifting the poor and fostering social harmony in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the central government has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a decision hailed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He aligned this step with the principles of 'antyodaya,' or uplifting the poorest sectors of society.

Yadav criticized the Congress, accusing them of politicizing the caste issue for their own gain, while historically opposing the caste census. He claimed that the enumeration is intended to propel change in the lives of India's underprivileged.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this 'historic decision,' asserting that it will pave the way for social harmony and equality, fostering a new era in India. Yadav also extended his congratulations to the members of the Union Cabinet for their commitment to social upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

