Historic Caste Census: A Visionary Leap for Social Justice

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday commended the central government's landmark decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Sai described the move as 'historic and visionary,' emphasizing its potential to foster social justice and inclusive development.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reached the decision during a meeting in New Delhi, mandating a 'transparent' approach for the forthcoming census exercise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to integrate caste counts is seen as a commendable step towards bolstering social policymaking and designing effective programs for underprivileged sections.

Sai accused the opposition Congress of perpetuating divisive politics under the guise of caste affiliation. He criticized the party for historically ignoring the caste census during its tenure, notably pointing to the halt of the exercise in 2010. The CM highlighted that caste data from state surveys often carried political motives, undermining societal cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)