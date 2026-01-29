Chhattisgarh: construction of roads, houses expedited in rural, Naxal-hit areas, says DyCM

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has given a push to road and housing construction in rural areas including Naxal-affected parts of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday said. The government has established 86 security camps in Naxal-affected areas over the past two years, and basic amenities are being provided to 494 villages through them, he said. Speaking at a press conference here, Sharma, who holds Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio, outlined his department's achievements. Forty-one long-delayed road projects in Naxal-affected areas of Bastar division -- including the Tumdipara road in Sukma district which was pending for eight years and the Katekalyan-Kapanar-Nadenar road in Dantewada district which was pending for nearly two decades -- have been completed now, he said. To ensure faster resolution of local issues, rural secretariats will be restarted across the state, Sharma said. Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country in terms of the pace of construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with the highest number of houses being built daily, the minister said. Some 18 lakh PMAY houses were sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting (after the BJP came to power in 2023) and the construction is progressing rapidly, he said. More than 3,000 surrendered Naxalites and families affected by Naxal violence too have benefited from PMAY, Sharma said. Under the PM-JANMAN scheme, houses have been sanctioned for over 33,000 people from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), and also for more than 9,000 people in Naxal-affected areas under the Niyad Nella Nar scheme, he said. Online collection of panchayat taxes has begun through the Samarth Panchayat portal. Sankara village panchayat in Dhamtari district has become the first in the country to collect taxes via UPI, an initiative that was recently praised by the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry, the minister said. Under PM JANMAN scheme, four roads were built using plastic waste in Mahasamund district. For the first time since Independence, 807 roads are being constructed to connect PVTG habitations, he said. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), toilets have been built for 1.86 lakh families. Community toilets were constructed in 2,000 schools and anganwadi centres and 1,000 public places such as tourist and religious sites, markets and bus stands. More than 2.32 lakh water conservation works have been carried out through community participation under the 'Mor Gaon Mor Paani' campaign, and over 10,000 livelihood ponds are being constructed across the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)