Historic Return: India's Caste Census Resumes After Decades

In a significant move, OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal applauded the Narendra Modi administration for reintroducing caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census. Scheduled to be executed transparently, this initiative marks the return of a practice abandoned in 1931.

Bhujbal conveyed the overwhelming approval of the OBC community, explaining that it wasn't feasible to personally thank Modi. Instead, he met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, presenting a bouquet to extend this gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader highlighted that the last British-conducted caste census occurred before World War II. After independence, India never resumed the practice—a reinstatement now demanded since the Samata Parishad's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)