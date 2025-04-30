Left Menu

Historic Return: India's Caste Census Resumes After Decades

Chhagan Bhujbal, an OBC leader, praised the Modi government's decision to reinstate caste enumeration in India's upcoming census. This practice, discontinued since 1931, is now recognized as a victory for communities advocating for its revival. Bhujbal expressed the collective joy of OBCs and extended gratitude to the leaders responsible.

Pune | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal applauded the Narendra Modi administration for reintroducing caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census. Scheduled to be executed transparently, this initiative marks the return of a practice abandoned in 1931.

Bhujbal conveyed the overwhelming approval of the OBC community, explaining that it wasn't feasible to personally thank Modi. Instead, he met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, presenting a bouquet to extend this gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader highlighted that the last British-conducted caste census occurred before World War II. After independence, India never resumed the practice—a reinstatement now demanded since the Samata Parishad's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

