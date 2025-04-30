Historic Return: India's Caste Census Resumes After Decades
Chhagan Bhujbal, an OBC leader, praised the Modi government's decision to reinstate caste enumeration in India's upcoming census. This practice, discontinued since 1931, is now recognized as a victory for communities advocating for its revival. Bhujbal expressed the collective joy of OBCs and extended gratitude to the leaders responsible.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal applauded the Narendra Modi administration for reintroducing caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census. Scheduled to be executed transparently, this initiative marks the return of a practice abandoned in 1931.
Bhujbal conveyed the overwhelming approval of the OBC community, explaining that it wasn't feasible to personally thank Modi. Instead, he met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, presenting a bouquet to extend this gratitude to the Prime Minister.
The Nationalist Congress Party leader highlighted that the last British-conducted caste census occurred before World War II. After independence, India never resumed the practice—a reinstatement now demanded since the Samata Parishad's inception.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Extends Puja Khedkar's Protection Amid OBC Quota Controversy
Bombay High Court issues summons to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in petition challenging his 2024 assembly poll win.
Uttar Pradesh Boosts OBC Youth Skills with Modern Tech Training
Legal action will be taken against Pakistani nationals overstaying in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis at Pune event.
Maharashtra government to give Rs 50 lakh each to families of 6 state natives killed in Pahalgam terror attack: CM Devendra Fadnavis.