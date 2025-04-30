Left Menu

Court Order Demands Migrant Safety Consideration

A U.S. federal judge has mandated that the Trump administration provide migrants held at Guantanamo Bay the opportunity to express safety concerns before deportation. This decision follows claims that the administration violated a previous court order by deporting Venezuelans to El Salvador.

  • United States

In a significant legal move, a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to allow migrants detained at Guantanamo Bay to voice any safety concerns before their deportation to El Salvador or any non-origin country. This decision underscores issues surrounding migrant treatment and legal procedures.

This ruling came after immigrant rights advocates accused the government of defying an earlier court mandate. They cited the deportation of four Venezuelan migrants by the U.S. Department of Defense as evidence of the administration's non-compliance with judicial directives.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy's ruling in Boston highlights the ongoing legal challenges and concerns about the treatment of migrants, particularly in the context of deportation protocols from U.S. naval bases like the one in Cuba.

