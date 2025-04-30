Bombay High Court Dismisses Shiv Sena MLA's Plea Over Social Media Misuse
The Bombay High Court denied Shiv Sena MLA Kiran Samant's plea on social media misuse by influencers. The court highlighted Samant's ability to pursue remedies under the Information Technology Rules. The ruling indicated that his request for a social media monitoring committee was beyond judicial purview.
The Bombay High Court refused relief to Shiv Sena MLA Kiran Samant concerning his PIL on social media misuse. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice MS Karnik mentioned that Samant should seek existing remedies under the Information Technology Rules rather than broad court directives.
Samant's PIL pointed fingers at social media influencers, comedians, including Kunal Kamra, and the Ministry of Information Technology for spreading misinformation disguised as free speech. Kamra sparked controversy for derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The court emphasized existing legal channels for dealing with offensive content, suggesting Samant, as a lawmaker, engage in policy-making efforts. The judges stressed that judicial intervention in establishing a monitoring committee wasn't feasible.
