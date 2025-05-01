Left Menu

Kuwait Set to Boost Defense with Patriot Missile Systems

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of Patriot missile systems equipment to Kuwait. The Pentagon announced the deal, valued at $425 million. RTX Corp is the primary contractor responsible for providing the necessary equipment and support services to Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a potential sale of Patriot missile systems to Kuwait. This move aims to enhance the country's defense capabilities amid regional tensions. The deal, valued at $425 million, underscores the ongoing strategic collaboration between the two nations.

The Pentagon, in its announcement on Wednesday, detailed that the sale involves sophisticated missile systems equipment and pivotal support services. Ensuring the effective transfer and implementation of this technology, the primary contractor for this venture is RTX Corp.

The relationship between the U.S. and Kuwait continues to be fortified through such defense agreements, signifying mutual trust and shared interests. This sale not only elevates Kuwait's military readiness but also strengthens diplomatic ties in a volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

