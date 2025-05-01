Left Menu

EU Nations Seek Budget Flexibility to Boost Defense Spending

Twelve EU countries have requested permission to breach deficit rules to enhance defense spending. The European Commission has proposed raising defense budgets by 1.5% of GDP annually for four years without penalties, given deficits exceed a 3% threshold. Additional requests are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:30 IST
EU Nations Seek Budget Flexibility to Boost Defense Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - In a bid to increase defense budgets, twelve European Union countries have sought the activation of the "national escape clause" from EU deficit rules, according to the European Commission.

The Commission has introduced a proposal to permit member states to augment their defense spending by 1.5% of their gross domestic product annually for a four-year period without facing disciplinary measures typically applied when deficits surpass 3% of GDP.

Countries including Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia have made official requests. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU economy commissioner, emphasized that the Commission will coordinate these efforts to ensure balanced budget policies while transitioning to larger defense budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025