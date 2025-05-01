Controversy Over USAID Memorial Wall Relocation

In a controversial move by the Trump administration, contractors have removed a significant memorial wall honoring fallen USAID staffers from the now-defunct headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development. The wall, which features engraved tiles commemorating 99 staff members killed in duty, has left many uncertain about its future location.

The closure of USAID's headquarters came swiftly after President Donald Trump's inauguration, following efforts by his administration and ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to dismantle the agency. The abrupt action sparked concerns from families, lawmakers, and former staffers about how the memorial would be handled amid the agency's dissolution.

Currently, the federal government has contracted a removal and relocation project valued at USD 41,142.16, with a deadline of June 6. Though rumors suggest the wall might be moved to the State Department, there are additional proposals for it to be relocated to the Smithsonian or even the National Cathedral as a mark of respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)