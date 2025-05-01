Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to Iran for its purported support of the Houthi group in northern Yemen. This comes as the U.S. and Iran engage in nuclear talks. The U.S. has increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying bombers and aircraft carriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 07:34 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations
Pete Hegseth

On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a sharp warning to Iran, cautioning it against its alleged support of the Houthi group in northern Yemen. The group has been implicated in attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, reportedly as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians.

Despite these tensions, the United States has resumed discussions with Iran regarding its nuclear program, with negotiators set to meet in Rome on Saturday. On his personal X account, Hegseth remarked, "Message to IRAN: We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing," emphasizing the U.S. military's readiness and capability.

The U.S. military has notably intensified its presence in the Middle East, deploying B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia and positioning aircraft carriers and air defense systems in the region, signaling a robust military posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025