U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations

On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a sharp warning to Iran, cautioning it against its alleged support of the Houthi group in northern Yemen. The group has been implicated in attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, reportedly as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians.

Despite these tensions, the United States has resumed discussions with Iran regarding its nuclear program, with negotiators set to meet in Rome on Saturday. On his personal X account, Hegseth remarked, "Message to IRAN: We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing," emphasizing the U.S. military's readiness and capability.

The U.S. military has notably intensified its presence in the Middle East, deploying B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia and positioning aircraft carriers and air defense systems in the region, signaling a robust military posture.

