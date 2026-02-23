Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has summoned Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a meeting at the Pentagon, reportedly to discuss the military application of Anthropic's AI tool, Claude. The report by Axios remains unverified by Reuters.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to the Pentagon for a crucial meeting on Tuesday. The agenda is likely to focus on the potential military applications of Anthropic's AI tool, Claude, according to a report by Axios.
The specific terms for the Pentagon's use of Claude remain unclear, sparking significant interest in the possibilities this AI integration could bring to defense strategies.
As of now, Reuters has not independently verified the Axios report, leaving room for further developments and confirmations in the tech-defense domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
