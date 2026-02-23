High-Stakes AI Talks: Pentagon and Anthropic Face Off

In a high-stakes move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called upon Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, to engage in crucial discussions at the Pentagon. The talks, reported by Axios on Monday, are centered around the potential military applications of Anthropic's Claude artificial intelligence tool.

Exclusively revealed by Reuters this month, there is a push from the Pentagon for leading AI companies, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, to adapt their AI models for use on classified networks, scaling back some of the typical user limitations. However, tensions have surfaced as the Pentagon contemplates severing ties due to Anthropic's firm stance on maintaining usage restrictions.

Defense officials warned the negotiations with Anthropic are nearing a critical impasse. Meanwhile, a senior Defense official emphasized that the meeting is far from a mere introduction. Despite this, Anthropic, through a spokesperson, expressed optimism, describing the conversations as 'productive' and conducted 'in good faith'. Requests for comments from involved parties remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)