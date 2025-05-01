Immunisation Coverage Improves Across NZ as Health Investments Pay Off

New Zealand has recorded promising progress in its childhood immunisation programme, with new data released today revealing steady improvements across the country. Health Minister Simeon Brown attributed the success to the Government’s focused approach and its historic investments in the health sector, aimed at giving every child a healthy start in life.

According to the latest quarterly health figures for Q2 of the 2024/25 financial year, immunisation coverage has improved across nearly every critical age milestone, with notable gains observed at six, 12, and 24 months of age. The 24-month immunisation coverage rate rose by 2.1 percentage points from the previous quarter, marking a significant upward trend.

“These results demonstrate that our strategic, community-based efforts are paying off,” said Minister Brown. “Improving childhood immunisation rates is a top priority for our Government, and we’re starting to see the benefits of our approach in the data.”

High-Impact Regional Improvements

Several regions have emerged as standout performers in this latest update. Tairāwhiti and the West Coast both experienced a remarkable 12.7% increase in immunisation coverage for 24-month-olds. Taranaki followed closely with a 5.4% rise, and New Zealand's largest urban hub, Auckland, saw an encouraging 4.5% improvement.

“These gains are a testament to the hard work being done on the ground by healthcare professionals, and the strong partnerships being forged between communities and local health providers,” said Brown.

Government Investment Fuelling Progress

The improved immunisation rates follow a substantial investment in the health system. Over the last three Budgets, the Government has allocated a record $16.68 billion to bolster healthcare services, with a focus on community delivery and strengthening the country’s public health infrastructure.

This funding has enabled the expansion of frontline healthcare teams, better outreach services, and increased capacity for early childhood vaccinations—all crucial elements in closing immunisation gaps, particularly in underserved and remote communities.

Focus on Equity and Outcomes

Minister Brown emphasized that the success of the immunisation campaign is not just measured by numbers, but by its impact on health equity. “Our aim is to ensure that no child is left behind,” he stated. “Whether in urban centres or rural areas, we are building a system that reaches every family and offers consistent, timely care.”

The Government’s health targets, introduced to provide clear performance benchmarks for the public health system, have played a pivotal role in mobilising efforts and aligning local strategies with national goals.

Looking Ahead: Aiming for 95% Coverage

Despite the positive trajectory, the Government is not resting on its laurels. The official immunisation target remains at 95% full coverage by 24 months of age—a benchmark considered critical for maintaining herd immunity and preventing outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“These results are a step in the right direction,” Minister Brown concluded. “We still have work to do, but the data shows we are making real progress. Our Government remains committed to supporting families, investing in local solutions, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

As health authorities and community partners continue their collaborative efforts, the rising immunisation rates signal hope for a healthier, more resilient future for New Zealand’s youngest citizens.