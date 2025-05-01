Bribery Unveiled: Past Case Sees Justice Served

In a significant judicial development, a peon affiliated with the Thane Municipal Corporation has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one year in a bribery case dating back to 2016.

The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge S S Shinde, also levied a fine of Rs 2,000 on Rajesh Yashwant Jadhav, the accused in the matter. The case revolved around a complaint alleging that Jadhav had demanded Rs 10,000 to hasten the approval of a new water connection request.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the Anti-Corruption Bureau orchestrated a successful trap that caught Jadhav red-handed while he accepted Rs 5,000 of the bribe amount. The court's ruling underscored the robustness of the prosecution's evidence, leading to Jadhav's conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

