Left Menu

Bribery Unveiled: Past Case Sees Justice Served

A peon from the Thane Municipal Corporation was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment for a 2016 bribery case. The accused, Rajesh Yashwant Jadhav, demanded a bribe to expedite a water connection request. Caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, he faced charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:22 IST
Bribery Unveiled: Past Case Sees Justice Served
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, a peon affiliated with the Thane Municipal Corporation has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one year in a bribery case dating back to 2016.

The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge S S Shinde, also levied a fine of Rs 2,000 on Rajesh Yashwant Jadhav, the accused in the matter. The case revolved around a complaint alleging that Jadhav had demanded Rs 10,000 to hasten the approval of a new water connection request.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the Anti-Corruption Bureau orchestrated a successful trap that caught Jadhav red-handed while he accepted Rs 5,000 of the bribe amount. The court's ruling underscored the robustness of the prosecution's evidence, leading to Jadhav's conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025