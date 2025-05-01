Left Menu

Casteist Allegations: MLA Mallick Accused of Assault

A police complaint has been filed by a government officer against BJD MLA Biswa Ranjan Mallick, alleging physical assault and casteist remarks. Mallick vehemently denies the accusations, claiming he intended to solve a problem involving the block vice chairperson. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A government officer has brought serious allegations against BJD MLA Biswa Ranjan Mallick, accusing him of slapping and making casteist remarks. The incident reportedly occurred at the Bari block office.

The officer claims that upon reaching the office, MLA Mallick, who was present with other officials, assaulted him over a file inquiry and called him derogatory names.

While Mallick dismisses the allegations as false, stating his visit was to address an issue concerning a Dalit vice chairperson, police have commenced an investigation. The matter was reported to the Jajpur district collector as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

