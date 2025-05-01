A Cleaner Delhi: A New Era in Sanitation

Delhi's sanitation efforts are set to transform as a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena laid out new, uncompromising directives. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the meeting a 'turning point' for the capital's cleanliness initiatives.

This push for a cleaner Delhi follows the BJP's decisive electoral win, an outcome that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sees as a mandate for change. The meeting, held at Raj Niwas, included a cross-section of the city's governance, from district magistrates to heads of departments.

Focus areas include eradicating construction debris and illegal dumping. Under the banner of 'Viksit Delhi,' supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the administration is poised to implement these measures with unprecedented vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)