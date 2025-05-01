Left Menu

A Cleaner Delhi: A New Era in Sanitation

Delhi's government is launching a major sanitation drive, signaling a shift towards a cleaner city. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Gupta, this initiative is a direct result of the BJP's recent victory and aims to address key issues like construction debris and garbage dumping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:35 IST
Delhi's sanitation efforts are set to transform as a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena laid out new, uncompromising directives. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the meeting a 'turning point' for the capital's cleanliness initiatives.

This push for a cleaner Delhi follows the BJP's decisive electoral win, an outcome that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sees as a mandate for change. The meeting, held at Raj Niwas, included a cross-section of the city's governance, from district magistrates to heads of departments.

Focus areas include eradicating construction debris and illegal dumping. Under the banner of 'Viksit Delhi,' supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the administration is poised to implement these measures with unprecedented vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

