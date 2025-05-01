Tragedy in Gorakhpur: Dowry Harassment Ends in Suicide
Saniya, a woman from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide following harassment for dowry and a 'triple talaq' pronouncement over the phone from her husband. Police have suspended an officer for not acting on prior complaints, and an FIR has been filed against eight individuals.
A tragic incident unfolded in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman named Saniya died by suicide after allegedly facing persistent dowry harassment from her in-laws. The event took a dark turn when her husband reportedly pronounced 'triple talaq' over a phone call.
Local police have come under scrutiny after failing to take action on previous complaints. A sub-inspector has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry is underway, highlighting lapses in handling the initial dowry harassment allegations.
An investigation is ongoing, with an FIR filed against eight individuals, including Saniya's husband. The case underscores the grave issue of domestic harassment and the urgent need for effective police intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
