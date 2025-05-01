Left Menu

Call for Caste Census: A Telangana Model Suggestion

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy advocates for a national caste census, suggesting a committee to engage stakeholders, leveraging Telangana's model as an example. He encourages Central support and collaboration while emphasizing dialogue and cooperation over political motives. Telangana stands ready to share insights for a transparent process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:51 IST
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for the Indian government to undertake a national caste census, proposing the formation of a group of Central ministers and an expert committee to engage with stakeholders nationwide. He believes this initiative could benefit by adopting Telangana's model, which has been highly successful.

In his address, Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for committing to caste enumeration alongside the general census. He emphasized the importance of consulting with political parties and civil society before commencing the process, ensuring that all voices are heard. With a year's timeframe viewed as sufficient, Reddy argues that collaborative effort between Central and state governments is crucial.

While acknowledging that the decision to proceed with caste enumeration may be politically motivated, Reddy's stance is that the ultimate beneficiaries should be the marginalized communities, including SC, ST, BC, and minorities. The Telangana Congress's advocacy aligns with this goal, urging an inclusive approach to address India's complex caste dynamics.

