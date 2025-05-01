Locksmiths Turn Looters: The Inter-State Gang Busted

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state gang of burglars originating from Madhya Pradesh. The arrest of three individuals, all professional locksmiths, highlights an illicit operation targeting locked houses for valuables.

The police action was initiated following a burglary report on April 20 in Vijay Vihar, leading to their capture a week later in a Mahipalpur hotel. The suspects confessed to committing burglaries monthly during two-week excursions to Delhi, using their locksmith skills to break into houses and steal valuables.

A search recovered a significant stash of stolen goods, including cash, gold jewelry, and multiple vehicles. The gang has an extensive history of criminal activities in burglaries and vehicle thefts across several localities. Investigations continue as links to further crimes are explored.

