Mystery Gunshot: Boy Injured in Delhi's Vijay Vihar

A 13-year-old boy in Delhi's Vijay Vihar area was injured in a suspected stray firing incident. Despite immediate medical attention and police investigation, the source of the gunfire remains unknown. Authorities are working to identify the perpetrator as the boy recovers from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy was injured by a suspected stray bullet in Delhi's Vijay Vihar area, police reported on Friday. The incident occurred late on February 16, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement.

According to reports, the boy was outside his residence when he heard what sounded like a firecracker, only to realize he had been shot. Despite the seriousness of the injury, the boy confirmed he had no known enemies in the area.

Forensics and crime units were deployed to investigate, but no shell casing or evidence was found on-site. While the boy's condition remains stable, Delhi police are actively seeking leads to identify the shooter and determine the circumstances of the stray firing.

