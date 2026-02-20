Mystery Gunshot: Boy Injured in Delhi's Vijay Vihar

A 13-year-old boy was injured by a suspected stray bullet in Delhi's Vijay Vihar area, police reported on Friday. The incident occurred late on February 16, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement.

According to reports, the boy was outside his residence when he heard what sounded like a firecracker, only to realize he had been shot. Despite the seriousness of the injury, the boy confirmed he had no known enemies in the area.

Forensics and crime units were deployed to investigate, but no shell casing or evidence was found on-site. While the boy's condition remains stable, Delhi police are actively seeking leads to identify the shooter and determine the circumstances of the stray firing.