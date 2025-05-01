Fraudulent Claims: British Government Official in Court

Ifthikhar Alam, a 25-year-old former British government worker, appeared in a London court on Thursday accused of committing fraud by falsely claiming to have held senior roles in intelligence and government agencies.

The charges against Alam include three counts of fraud by false representation, allegedly fabricating his work history to secure high-profile positions, notably claiming to have worked at signals intelligence agency GCHQ and holding senior Cabinet Office roles between October 2021 and February 2025.

Prosecutor Kir West-Hunter revealed that Alam also falsely asserted he had positions at the National Crime Agency's Investigatory Powers Unit and as head of the Western Balkans in the Cabinet Office. Despite Alam's denials, he has been granted bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on May 29.

