Left Menu

Fraudulent Claims: British Government Official in Court

Ifthikhar Alam, a former British government employee, faces court for allegedly lying about his work history to secure senior roles. Charged with three counts of fraud by false representation, Alam misrepresented his positions at GCHQ, National Crime Agency, and Cabinet Office. He denies all charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:17 IST
Fraudulent Claims: British Government Official in Court
fraud

Ifthikhar Alam, a 25-year-old former British government worker, appeared in a London court on Thursday accused of committing fraud by falsely claiming to have held senior roles in intelligence and government agencies.

The charges against Alam include three counts of fraud by false representation, allegedly fabricating his work history to secure high-profile positions, notably claiming to have worked at signals intelligence agency GCHQ and holding senior Cabinet Office roles between October 2021 and February 2025.

Prosecutor Kir West-Hunter revealed that Alam also falsely asserted he had positions at the National Crime Agency's Investigatory Powers Unit and as head of the Western Balkans in the Cabinet Office. Despite Alam's denials, he has been granted bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on May 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025