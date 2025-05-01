Unveiling ED's Resolute Pursuit of Economic Offenders

In a candid address, ED Director Rahul Navin outlined significant advancements in India's fight against money laundering, achieved since 2014. Navin emphasized the agency's impressive 93.6% conviction rate out of 47 adjudicated cases, despite delays attributed to the judicial system and complexity of investigations.

The introduction of 5,113 new investigations from 2014 to 2024 marks a notable increase in enforcement efforts, averting economic offences with stringent scrutiny. In 2024-25 alone, 775 new investigations were launched, with 333 prosecution complaints filed. In total, 34 convictions were recorded during this period, reflecting increased efficacy.

Navin also addressed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act, crucial in combating financial crimes. Plans to enhance technological capabilities and training for ED officers were highlighted to maintain a cutting-edge approach to investigations. The agency celebrates 69 years under the Union finance ministry, with ongoing commitments to justice and financial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)