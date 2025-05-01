Naresh Balyan Charged with Organized Crime in Delhi

Naresh Balyan, former AAP MLA, has been chargesheeted by Delhi Police over alleged involvement in organized crime in the national capital.

The charges, which were presented to Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, include serious sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and pertain to a criminal syndicate allegedly led by gangster Kapil Sangwan.

Balyan, alongside three others, was named in a supplementary chargesheet. Despite his previous bail in an extortion case, the court stands firm against granting bail due to potential risks to the investigation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)