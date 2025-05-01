Left Menu

Naresh Balyan Charged with Organized Crime in Delhi

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been chargesheeted by Delhi Police in an organized crime case. The supplementary chargesheet names Balyan and three others under the MCOCA, linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan. The court denied Balyan's bail, citing risks to the ongoing investigation.

Naresh Balyan, former AAP MLA, has been chargesheeted by Delhi Police over alleged involvement in organized crime in the national capital.

The charges, which were presented to Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, include serious sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and pertain to a criminal syndicate allegedly led by gangster Kapil Sangwan.

Balyan, alongside three others, was named in a supplementary chargesheet. Despite his previous bail in an extortion case, the court stands firm against granting bail due to potential risks to the investigation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

