Protest Against Corruption Shakes Serbia as Tragedy Sparks Public Outcry

Thousands in Serbia marked six months since a train station tragedy by protesting against corruption. The incident, linked to neglected safety regulations, sparked a nationwide movement seeking reforms. Demonstrations have become major anti-government rallies challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

Updated: 01-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In Serbia, thousands gathered to commemorate six months since a devastating train station tragedy that claimed 16 lives, sparking a significant anti-corruption movement challenging the government.

The disaster, attributed to alleged negligence and corruption, has fueled a nationwide call for reform, with protests organized across the country.

The movement has become a substantial challenge to President Vucic, accused of authoritarianism amid Serbia's EU accession ambitions, leading to significant civil unrest and accusations of Western interference.

