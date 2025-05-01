Protest Against Corruption Shakes Serbia as Tragedy Sparks Public Outcry
Thousands in Serbia marked six months since a train station tragedy by protesting against corruption. The incident, linked to neglected safety regulations, sparked a nationwide movement seeking reforms. Demonstrations have become major anti-government rallies challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.
In Serbia, thousands gathered to commemorate six months since a devastating train station tragedy that claimed 16 lives, sparking a significant anti-corruption movement challenging the government.
The disaster, attributed to alleged negligence and corruption, has fueled a nationwide call for reform, with protests organized across the country.
The movement has become a substantial challenge to President Vucic, accused of authoritarianism amid Serbia's EU accession ambitions, leading to significant civil unrest and accusations of Western interference.
