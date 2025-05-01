Political Drama Unfolds: Arrests in Communal Disturbance Plot

In a significant development, the West Bengal Police have apprehended two individuals, Chandan Malakar and Progyajit Mondal, suspected of attempting to foment communal unrest. The arrests took place in the Bongaon area of North 24 Parganas district, a top police official confirmed on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused are affiliated with a political party and a fringe organization known as Sanatani Ekta Manch. On Wednesday night, they allegedly pasted a Pakistani flag and inscribed 'Hindustan Murdabad' on a railway station wall, a move aimed at inciting communal tension.

The police acted quickly, preventing the escalation of the situation. Meanwhile, the ruling TMC party has condemned such attempts and urged collective efforts to combat divisive forces, particularly in light of recent global tensions following a terror attack in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)