Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Arrests in Communal Disturbance Plot

Two individuals, Chandan Malakar and Progyajit Mondal, have been arrested by West Bengal Police for allegedly attempting to incite communal unrest by pasting a Pakistani flag and writing anti-national slogans at a railway station in North 24 Parganas district. The swift police action prevented the intended chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:35 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Arrests in Communal Disturbance Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the West Bengal Police have apprehended two individuals, Chandan Malakar and Progyajit Mondal, suspected of attempting to foment communal unrest. The arrests took place in the Bongaon area of North 24 Parganas district, a top police official confirmed on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused are affiliated with a political party and a fringe organization known as Sanatani Ekta Manch. On Wednesday night, they allegedly pasted a Pakistani flag and inscribed 'Hindustan Murdabad' on a railway station wall, a move aimed at inciting communal tension.

The police acted quickly, preventing the escalation of the situation. Meanwhile, the ruling TMC party has condemned such attempts and urged collective efforts to combat divisive forces, particularly in light of recent global tensions following a terror attack in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025