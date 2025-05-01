Rakesh Verma and Ashish Goyal Appointed as Director Generals at IIIDEM and ECI Media Wing

In a significant reshuffling of key leadership positions in national institutions, Shri Rakesh Verma and Shri Ashish Goyal have taken charge of pivotal roles that are expected to contribute immensely to the strengthening of democratic processes and communication within the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Shri Rakesh Verma Appointed as Director General of IIIDEM

Shri Rakesh Verma, a 1993 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Punjab cadre, assumed charge as the Director General of the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi today. His appointment brings a wealth of experience to IIIDEM, which serves as a premier resource center of the ECI for training, capacity building, research, and international cooperation in the field of electoral management.

An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, Shri Verma holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering. His academic grounding in technology, coupled with an extensive career in public administration, places him in a unique position to steer IIIDEM toward more innovative and tech-enabled training initiatives for election management professionals.

Before this new assignment, Shri Verma served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. In this capacity, he played a key role in managing vital water resources and implementing policies aimed at the rejuvenation of the Ganga river basin—one of the most ambitious environmental projects in the country.

Earlier, he also held senior positions in the Ministry of Tourism, serving as both Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary. During his tenure there, he contributed significantly to policy formulation and execution of various national tourism initiatives, including the promotion of India as a global tourism destination and the development of sustainable tourism infrastructure.

With his extensive administrative experience and cross-sectoral expertise, Shri Verma is expected to introduce strategic reforms and global best practices into the operations of IIIDEM, thus enhancing its role as a key pillar in the democratic framework of India.

Shri Ashish Goyal Takes Over as Director General, Media at ECI

In a parallel development, Shri Ashish Goyal, a 1996 batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, has taken charge as the Director General, Media, at the Election Commission of India. Shri Goyal brings with him a strong background in media management, public relations, and cultural administration, all of which are vital to enhancing the transparency and outreach of the Commission.

A graduate in Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Shri Goyal went on to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Panjab University, further equipping him with the strategic and analytical skills necessary for managing complex communication networks and large-scale public engagement.

Prior to his new role, Shri Goyal served as the Director General of the National Museum under the Ministry of Culture. Additionally, he held the concurrent charge of Director at the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad, one of the country’s most renowned cultural institutions. During his tenure, he was instrumental in curating high-profile exhibitions, digital transformation of museum archives, and expanding public access to India's rich cultural heritage.

At the Election Commission, Shri Goyal is expected to spearhead initiatives to modernize media relations, enhance communication strategies during elections, and ensure robust information dissemination to stakeholders including voters, media houses, and international observers.

Strengthening Institutions Vital to Indian Democracy

The appointments of Shri Rakesh Verma and Shri Ashish Goyal come at a time when India is navigating an increasingly complex electoral landscape shaped by technology, urbanization, and shifting voter demographics. Both IIIDEM and the ECI Media Division are critical components in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

These seasoned officers are poised to lead with vision, integrity, and a commitment to excellence, further bolstering the democratic machinery of the world’s largest democracy.