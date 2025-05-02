Top Business Headlines: EU's Trade Offer, Activist Investor Moves, Cyber Attack Hits Harrods

Europe is prepared to present a major trade deal to the United States, offering to increase purchases by 50 billion euros. This move, aimed at mending trade relations, was confirmed by the EU's lead negotiator.

In corporate maneuvers, activist investor Irenic Capital Management has acquired a 2% stake in SSP Group, the proprietor of Upper Crust. The firm is advocating for improved profit margins within the company, setting the stage for potential organizational changes.

Amidst cybersecurity concerns, Harrods has become the latest UK retailer targeted by hackers, following similar attacks on Marks & Spencer and the Co-op Group. Additionally, the UK government has allocated almost 100 million pounds for the bailout of British Steel, after taking over operations from Chinese owner Jingye.

(With inputs from agencies.)