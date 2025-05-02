Left Menu

Top Business Headlines: EU's Trade Offer, Activist Investor Moves, Cyber Attack Hits Harrods

The Financial Times headlines reveal Europe planning a significant trade offer to the U.S. Activist investor Irenic Capital pushes for profit improvements in SSP Group. Harrods experiences a cyber attack, marking the third incident against UK retailers recently. The UK has allocated substantial funds for British Steel's rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:49 IST
Europe is prepared to present a major trade deal to the United States, offering to increase purchases by 50 billion euros. This move, aimed at mending trade relations, was confirmed by the EU's lead negotiator.

In corporate maneuvers, activist investor Irenic Capital Management has acquired a 2% stake in SSP Group, the proprietor of Upper Crust. The firm is advocating for improved profit margins within the company, setting the stage for potential organizational changes.

Amidst cybersecurity concerns, Harrods has become the latest UK retailer targeted by hackers, following similar attacks on Marks & Spencer and the Co-op Group. Additionally, the UK government has allocated almost 100 million pounds for the bailout of British Steel, after taking over operations from Chinese owner Jingye.

