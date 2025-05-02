Dollar Climbs Amid Positive Data and Trade Negotiation Prospects

The U.S. dollar is poised for its third consecutive weekly gain, driven by encouraging developments in trade negotiations and unexpectedly robust economic data. These factors have alleviated earlier investment concerns in the world's leading economy.

Wall Street witnessed a rally, buoyed by strong tech earnings and a better-than-anticipated manufacturing report, despite ongoing contraction in factory activity. Focus is now shifting to the impending release of nonfarm payrolls figures.

Chris Weston of Pepperstone notes that improved data will likely boost U.S. 2-year Treasury yields, the dollar, and equity, while pressuring gold prices. Meanwhile, the greenback trades close to a three-week high against the yen, amid a potential opening for negotiations with China on tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)